JCP Week in Review, May 19 - VIDEO

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Carter County deputies were in pursuit of 47-year-old Buford S. Whitson, knowing he had outstanding warrants and was reportedly armed. Whitson refused to stop as they approached him on West G Street in Elizabethton, and the chase was on.

Police surrounded Whitson’s vehicle after he entered Johnson City and crossed the median into the Eastbound lane of HWY 67, where he drew his gun and was subsequently shot by police. He was pronounced dead at Johnson City Medical Center.

The name of the Carter County deputy who shot Whitson has not been released.

National news has been dominated again this week by talk of Russian collusion and involvement with the Trump campaign, as new information piles up daily.

Tennessee Seantor Bob Corker believes the White House is in a "downward spiral" and needs to do something to get "under control" in the wake of recent reports of our President revealing classified information to his Russian counterparts.

“It’s got to happen,” said Corker, who is one of the few members of a Republican majority to voice his opinion so publicly. There are plenty of stories surrounding the White House, the investigation, and current events, and I would suggest that anyone interested in what’s going on pick up a copy of the Johnson City Press or visit johnsoncitypress.com daily to keep up with the ongoing drama.

Former Elizabethton High School football star Jason Witten was one of seven new members inducted into The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame during a ceremony last week in Dallas.

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs around the country have provided kids and teens of all backgrounds with the opportunity to achieve great futures. The Hall of Fame honors club alumni who have gone on from their Boys & Girls Club to make major contributions in their professions, from sports to entertainment to medicine and more.

Witten needs to get used to Hall of Fame inductions. He’s got more in store.

This weekend, great entertainment value in our region, and from completely opposite ends of the spectrum.

Nearly 200 living history re-enactors will be converging on Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park this weekend for the 23rd Annual Siege of Fort Watauga, and the inaugural Johnson City Jazz Festival, a three-day showcase of live jazz music, continues through Saturday at three locations in and around downtown.

The Jazz Fest includes a free Friday night concert at Founders Park, and the main event on Saturday -- a ticketed concert at TVA Credit Union Ballpark (formerly Cardinal Park) featuring six different artists.

The Siege of Fort Watauga is a live retelling of the Cherokee attack on the settlers of the Watauga Valley in the summer of 1776. Located at Sycamore Shoals, the fort offered protection to nearly 200 settlers during a two-week siege led by Cherokee War Chief Old Abram and 300 warriors.

This weekend’s re-enactment will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It will include activities inside the besieged fort, militia camps, a British encampment and Cherokee camp. The camps will depict daily activities and military actions in the late 18th century.

Whatever you do this weekend, I hope you’re able to stay dry, have fun, and enjoy all our region has to offer, or at least a little bit of its wonderful charm.