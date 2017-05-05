JCP Week in Review, May 5 - VIDEO

Eight speakers took turns addressing the Washington County Board of Education’s 5-4 vote last month to reinstate Gray Elementary School teacher Jennifer Collins, who had been terminated after allegations of inappropriate contact with students and insubordination. She successfully appealed that decision and is set to be reinstated at the beginning of the next school year.

Director Halliburton voiced her objection to the reinstatement, and rumors are that the board is openly discussing her removal. Plenty of folks at the meeting were upset about both possibilities, and those who spoke in favor Halliburton and Collins’ dismissal were met with cheers, including Gray Elementary teacher Rebecca Weems, who is the mother of one of the boys who complained about Collins’ behavior.

The hot button issue can still be brought for another vote before the school year begins. We’ll keep you posted.

In more education news, billboards across Washington County will soon have the photos of students with high ACT scores on display.

Foster Signs has donated several billboards to display the surging achievements of county high school students who scored 21 or higher on their ACT exams.

Hundreds of those students gathered on the football field at Jonesborough Middle School Tuesday morning for a group photo. While more than 600 students across the county met the requirements for the occasion, Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton noted more than 200 were absent due to more testing or class trips.

And of the 660 students with ACT scores above 21, 34 scored above a 30 as numbers in the county continue to rise.

Shirra Branum, died March 16 in a Conklin Road car crash, and authorities have been in search of the man responsible ever since. Her family is hoping a reward might make that happen a little faster.

Cindy and Hugh “Wishbone” Scalf have been saving money, and are putting up a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Alan Mogollon-Anaya, who fled the area after spending several days in Johnson City Medical Center while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. They are hoping his arrest could bring them closure and begin the healing process.

The Scalf’s hearts aren’t the only ones broken, as Branum’s 10-year-old son, Randy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident that took the life of his mother. At the time of the crash Mogollon-Anaya was driving with three of his children in the vehicle. They also were injured.

Anyone with a tip or information related to Mongollon-Anaya should call the WCSO at 423-788-1414 or any local law enforcement agency.

A Carter County man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly shot at deputies and residents of a Stoney Creek neighborhood. No one was injured in the shootout.

Timothy Stapp was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed dangerous felonies and carrying or possessing a weapon. Deputies were alerted to 199 Mill Creek Road at 8:00 a.m. after Cynthia Cave called 911 to report that she had fled to a neighbor’s home after a man entered her house. She said the man was holding a gun on her husband, Drew Cave.

Authorities approached the home and challenged Stapp in the driveway, as he then pointed a pistol toward the officers and Cave. Deputies fired at Stapp, who fled over a bank in front of the home. The deputies pursued and blocked Stapp’s escape down the driveway. As deputies fired at Stapp, he surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots made their lineup announcement yesterday, revealing all the major acts at this year’s festival - and it was good.

Scheduled for Sept. 15-17, this year’s festival highlights will include Dwight Yoakam, Deer Tick, Judah the Lion, Son Volt, The Earls of Leicester, Langhorne Slim, The Infamous Stringdusters, and more.

So, get out and enjoy this weekend and make plans for one in September. Hope to see you then