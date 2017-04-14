Blood drive to honor late Jonesborough firefighter who started pancreatic cancer foundation

On Monday, April 24, nonprofit regional blood center Blood Assurance will conduct a blood drive in Story’s memory outside the visitor’s center of The Luke Story Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. Story and friends started the foundation before his death, and it aims to help local families deal with the harsh reality of pancreatic cancer financially, emotionally and spiritually.

“When one thinks of Luke and his commitment to serving Jonesborough and Washington County citizens, he embodied the values of the Jonesborough Community Chest,” said Adam Dickson, the agency’s president. “The Community Chest board feels that the Blood Drive is a fitting way to honor his memory and promote volunteer service in our local community.”

A firefighter since age 19, Story always put the community first on his list of priorities, according to his friends and co-workers. Story was Jonesborough’s first full-time firefighter and was also involved with a number of other agencies in Northeast Tennessee.

When Story wasn’t on duty at the fire department, he was helping out the community in other ways. He often lent a helping hand to the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services and the Jonesborough police department.

Story was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in August 2014. According to the American Cancer Society’s website, 83 percent of adults who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will die from it. This is because in its earlier stages, symptoms for pancreatic cancers are easily overlooked and the cancer is usually not found until it is too late. The location of the pancreas deep inside the body and behind other organs makes feeling tumors difficult during routine check-ups.

At age 37 after a five-month battle, Story died Jan. 24, 2015, in the company of his family and friends.

Visitors on April 24 are invited to help patients in need by making a blood donation in Story’s memory. All donors will receive a complimentary #BAlifesaver hat, snack and beverage. Blood Assurance organizers promote the power of “memorial drives” in remembrance of loved ones who have lost their lives.

“Memorial drives serve as a reminder for family and friends that the need for blood never ends,” Blood Assurance said in a news release. “The host may choose to invite relatives, friends, coworkers and community members who would be willing to make a blood donation in memory of the individual and to contribute to the universal supply. The blood drive may be held at any Blood Assurance donor center or on the organization’s bloodmobile at a location agreed upon by the host and location owner.”

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (17 and 16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

For more information on Blood Assurance, donating blood or hosting a blood drive, visit www.bloodassurance.org.