Happenings in your community

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer adults a free Bounce into Spring Health Fair on Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Hearing, blood pressure and glucose screenings will be available. Activities will include flexibility exercises and EyePlay interactive floor system demos.

Those attending are asked to check in at the Senior Services desk upon arrival.

For information, call 423-434-6237.

SNO meeting set for April

The Southside Neighborhood Organization will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at JRH Brewery on Walnut Street in Johnson City.

Ken Harrison will share information about the fascinating history of the neighborhood. Members are invited to present requests for projects they would like SNO to support financially.

All residents of the area bounded by South Roan Street on the East to University Parkway on the West, and State of Franklin on the North to University Parkway as it runs South, are invited to attend.

The organization supports and promotes the general welfare of the Southside Neighborhood, “The Tree Streets,” as well as adjacent areas.

Rural Resources to hold annual meeting and dinner

GREENEVILLE — The public is invited to attend Rural Resources Annual Meeting and Dinner on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. at Holly Creek Farm, 2870 Holly Creek Road, Greeneville.

Guests will be able to tour the new Farm & Food Learning Center, currently under construction, and see the progress on the Farm and Food Teen Training program’s spring garden.

Tennessee Arts Commission funds will provide music by Knoxville jazz duo Jack Furnari and Mike Benjamin. The event will include a hamburger dinner featuring local beef, salad from the farm and homemade ice cream.The cost for the dinner is $8 per person and $4 for children under the age of 10.

The Farm & Food Learning Center will provide space for programs, community workshops, offices and a commercial kitchen. The Rural Resources staff has been working out of a small trailer, without indoor plumbing, since a fire destroyed the building in 2009. Youth programs have been held in out buildings and a Pavilion donated by the Rotary Club. Thanks to funding from the USDA, the Appalachian Regional Commission, East Tennessee Foundation and many other generous local donors, progress on the learning center is continuing.

Rural Resources is nonprofit working to connect farms, food and families through community education, youth programs and sustainable agriculture.

For more information, call Rural Resources at 423-636-8171 or visit ruralresources.net.

Floral and botanical painting workshop scheduled

KINGSPORT — A floral and botanical painting workshop will be held Monday, April 24, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Renaissance Center, Room 313, 1200 E. Center St.

Allison Parker will be the instructor. The cost is $125.

This one day workshop will include a complete overview of how to approach a floral painting. The morning demonstration will include composition, color mixing, colorscheme planning, drawing and underpainting techniques. Students will be provided with fresh flowers to create their own paintings.

A supply list will be provided upon registration or painting supplies may be rented for an additional fee. To register online go to www.kingsportartguild.com or contact aparkerart@gmail.com This event is sponsored by the Kingsport Art Guild.

Health association to hold town hall forum

KINGSPORT — The Rural Health Association of Tennessee invites residents of local communities to a town hall meeting on rural health issues Friday, April 21, at 2:45 p.m. on ETSU’s Valleybrook Campus in Kingsport.

The town meeting will focus on rural health concerns in East Tennessee and will challenge community members to discuss the issues in our community and how we can work to improve them.

For more information, call Angie Britt at 615-907-9707 or visit www.rhat.org.