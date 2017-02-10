JCP Week in Review, February 10 - VIDEO

As the community gathered Wednesday evening for a second prayer vigil to ask for healing, it was announced that Rose had been pronounced brain dead, and became the second Boone student this year to die in a crash.

Rose’s family owns Rose Farms in Fall Branch, and Justin himself had been a champion cattle breeder.

The other people in the car were Logan Burleson, a teacher at Boone, and students Jacob Good and Samantha Cox. All were taken to the hospital for treatment and released after the fact. One of the boys was driving the car, which belonged to Burleson. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, and there was no indication alcohol or drugs were involved.

For the remainder of this school year and the next two — the amount of time Justin would have been a student at Boone — his parking space, emblazoned with his own farming brand, will be left empty. The school has done the same for Kaylee Rabun’s parking space. Rabun was killed in a car crash in September.

Gaelyn Porter woke up Monday morning to find a cow carcass in front of her house and approximately 70 nails in her driveway, after hearing voices the night before yelling, “throw it out!” before a large diesel vehicle sped away.

Porter believes these two offenses to be a hate crime, as her house has approximately 10 rainbow flags — symbols used to support the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and questioning, or LGTBQ, community — hanging from the rafters of the porch.

“I don’t know what motivation they would have for doing something like this,” she said. “No one here has any enemies. Why would they be so hateful?”

Porter filed the police report with the JCPD for both the carcass and later when one of her renters discovered a nail in the tire of her vehicle. Porter also reported she had seen an older, white, box-style truck.

An animal control officer with the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter disposed of the carcass and told Porter he had never seen anything like it in 13 years of working for animal control.

Members of the South Side Neighborhood Organization, which works within the Tree Streets neighborhood, will be selling flags for $5 to people in the area who want to show support for Porter and members of the LGTBQ community.

Delmar Lamar Mack Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges in Washington County Criminal Court Wednesday after being accused of shooting his wife and holding her in their home several days against her will.

Mack pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder with an 18-year sentence to be served at 30 percent parole eligibility, aggravated kidnapping with an eight-year sentence to be served completely, and aggravated assault in a separate case with a three-year sentence. All the sentences were ordered to be concurrent for an effective 18-year sentence. He was also ordered to have no contact, or attempt to contact, the victim or her family.

Mack has been in custody since his arrest Feb. 2, 2015, after police said he tried to kill his wife by shooting her in the hip with an AR-15, dragging her throughout the house, and holding her against her will.

Police reported that Mack initially said he attacked his wife because she sneaked up behind him, triggering his PTSD. Neither he nor his attorneys made any mention of that during the hearing Wednesday.

ETSU is seeking to terminate a tenured music professor after hearing allegations of sexual comments that David Champouillon has made about faculty, students and his personal life.

Champouillon, a trumpet instructor at ETSU, has been the subject of allegations from students and faculty members that stretch back to 2009. To read more about the allegations leveled at Champoulian, and to read what he has been accused of saying, doing, and inferring, please read Jessica Fuller’s article in the Johnson City Press, or on our website at johnsoncitypress.com.