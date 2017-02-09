Looking for a Valentine-themed treat for your honey? Check these sweet ideas

While Earth&Sky Confections closed a few months ago, several other local businesses are offering treats fit for a Valentine.

Another Touch Bakery, which has been offering homemade treats for more than 20 years, has its usual array of chocolate turtles, cupcakes, cookies and pies, but chocolate-covered strawberries will be available for Valentine’s Day along with the usual lineup of treats.

The bakery can also do custom cakes to get them into the Valentine’s spirit in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

For something a little more unique, the Lollipop Shop across the street offers Candy Buddies, a plush animal stuffed with candy in place of a more traditional box of chocolates. Heart-shaped lollipops are popular, which is probably why only one lone heart remained on the lollipop tree.

Jonesborough will also host a pair of Valentine’s Day events this weekend, including the second annual Chocolate Fest on Saturday, which will give every business the chance to draw shoppers in with unique chocolates. Tennessee Hills Distillery will also host a Sweethearts and Spirits of Jonesborough event on Saturday at the McKinney Center after the Chocolate Fest festivities subside.

Sweethearts and Spirits of Jonesborough has limited seats, but tickets include dinner from Main Street Cafe and Catering and cocktails from the distillery with brews from Jonesborough’s own Depot Street. Tickets can be reserved by contacting Tennessee Hills Distillery at 788-9105.

