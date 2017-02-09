Habitat ReStore grand opening set

The public is invited to drop in for grand opening activities, tour the new store and shop for bargains anytime during the two-day event.

“After months of hard work, Holston Habitat for Humanity is excited to welcome the community into the new Habitat ReStore in Johnson City,” Holston Habitat Executive Director Art Pearce said.

The store is located in the remodeled Mountain View Business Park off Mountain View Road between Interstate 26 and Browns Mill Road.

The ReStore features 14,000 square feet of shopping area and specializes in new and used furniture, appliances, home decorating items and building materials.

Like the Habitat ReStore in Kingsport, Johnson City’s ReStore is a discount home improvement center that accepts donated and new or slightly used home and building supplies and sells them to the public at 50-75 percent below retail store prices.

Donations to ReStore are tax-deductible and help fund the construction of Habitat for Humanity homes in Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties and Bristol, Virginia, store manager Wendy McIlquham said.

“We want folks to remember to donate to the ReStore when remodeling and when they have no room for gently used furniture and appliances.”

ReStore does not take donations of clothing, but other household items are welcomed. Those who wish to donate items may call 423-335-5573 to schedule a pickup or may drop off items under ReStore’s covered Donation Center Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ReStore’s operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.