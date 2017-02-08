Police: Man found rummaging through car, arrested for auto burglary

On Tuesday, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daniel Cash, 27, 205 Fair Ridge Road, and charged him with auto burglary and theft of property under $1,000.

Officers responded to Kroger, 1805 W. State of Franklin Road, where a man reported he was walking out to his car and found Cash sitting in the driver’s seat and rummaging through the vehicle, the release said. When confronted, Cash tried to run away, according to the release, but the man detained him until officers arrived.

The release said officers found some of the man’s property in Cash’s possession.

Cash was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $11,000 bond. He was arraigned Wednesday.