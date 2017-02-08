logo

Johnson City Police Department

Man charged with stabbing father in leg, police say

Johnson City Press • Today at 8:59 PM

A Johnson City man was hospitalized after his son allegedly stabbed him in the leg, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, Johnson City police responded to the Johnson Inn, 2700 W Market St., on a report of a stabbing, the release said. According to the release, officers found John Farrington Sr. with two stab wounds in his leg.

After a brief investigation, officers arrested John Farrington Jr., 44, 2700 W Market St., Apt. 26, on a charge of domestic aggravated assault.

Farrington Sr. was hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center with non-fatal injuries. Farrington Jr. was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in General Sessions Court.

 

