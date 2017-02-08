Eric Horvath recognized for volunteer spirit; Breakfast series to pave veterans' way to DC

This weekend, Horvath’s long-time commitment to helping his neighbors will be recognized at the state level as a 2016 Governor’s Volunteer Star Award winner.

Coordinated by Volunteer Tennessee, the annual awards recognize volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties for their record of volunteerism and community engagement. Horvath’s record is expected to stand up with the best of them.

In addition to the numerous and varied volunteer roles he has played for the United Way and the AT&T Pioneers community service organization, his community involvement includes such organizations as Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Johnson City’s popular Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, a project of the city’s Up & At ’Em community health initiative.

In addition to his service as United Way board chairman, he chaired the 2014 United Way campaign that raised more than $1.7 million.

He has chaired the United Way’s spring Golf Tournament Committee and the Allocation Committee that spends months weighing the community’s needs and the agencies’ services to appropriate United Way dollars where they can make the biggest impact.

With the AT&T Pioneers, Horvath serves as president for the volunteer program’s local and state boards of directors.

For all of the above, Adam Dickson, president of the Jonesborough Community Chest that coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards nomination process for Washington County, described Horvath as a selfless volunteer, committed to uplifting his community.

Local nominations are judged on the community’s need of the service performed and the initiative taken to perform the service. Horvath’s efforts placed him among the honorees at Sunday’s Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards ceremony in Franklin.

Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee will kickoff its 2017 fundraising on Saturday, March 4, at Central Church of Christ for local veterans signed up for an honorary tour of the nation’s war memorials in Washington.

The first in a series of four benefit breakfasts to help with the cost of Honor Flight’s next trip, will be held from 8 a.m.-noon at the church at 2722 E. Oakland Ave. The menu will include bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and other breakfast standards all for a tax-deductible donation of any amount. Door prizes will also be awarded.

“These benefit breakfasts (are) our main source of donations (and) help send local veterans to Washington DC to see their memorials,” Honor Flight volunteer Jerry Mitchell said.

He said the complimentary trips include transportation, lodging, personal attendants and red carpet treatment for 22 veterans from WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

Stops include nation’s World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Wall, Air Force Memorial, Marine Corps Memorial and Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

For those who wish to make a sponsorship donations, a $400 gift to Honor Flight will cover the cost of the trip for one veteran.

More information about Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee may be obtained by calling Mitchell at 423-262-7100 or Honor Flight President and CEO Edie Lowery at 423-330-6189.

