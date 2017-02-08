Washington County committee OK's funds for school design, project management

Including the $500,000 already approved by commissioners, this would bring the total to $1.1 million. The money will come from the county’s capital projects fund. That amount would be reimbursed with future bond proceeds.

The Budget Committee also approved a resolution recommending Burleson Construction be paid $207,500 to manage construction/renovations of the new Jonesborough K-8 and magnet school. Payment will be made in the same manner as Street.

Washington County commissioners last month agreed to set a $25 million spending cap on construction of the new school, and in less than three weeks, additional cuts have lowered the estimate to about $23 million.

Originally, the projected cost for the much-needed facility was $30.5 million. The new parameter set in January did not lock in a total construction price, and that decision must come back through the County Commission for approval.

“We’ve been through three generations of funding for this,” project manager Tommy Burleson told Budget Committee members Wednesday. “Board of Education members have agreed to reductions to bring the price down by deleting the auxiliary gym and going with a flat roof instead of a metal one.”

“Flat roofs” have a very slight roof pitch — just enough slope to drain water. The traditional flat roof is constructed with asphalt roofing shingles. Metal roofing, typically made from coated aluminum or steel, costs about one-third more than asphalt shingle roofs, but provides more benefits.

The drop from $30.5 million to $25 million included shaving a projected $3 million to $5 million for an athletic complex for now — at least as a “school project.”

Committee members also approved a bid of $29,000 from Tysinger, Hampton & Partners to develop a countywide water line improvement plan.

If approved by the County Commission, the company would perform a feasibility study in which the extension of water lines would be prioritized and construction costs projected. The study would include identification of state and federal assistance within a five-year plan that would place between $5 million and $10 million worth of extensions.

Last month, commissioners voted to spend about $780,000 for Johnson City, Kingsport and Jonesborough to extend water service to several unincorporated areas of the county.

The current areas include Hunt Road, Kingsport; Ford Creek Road, Johnson City; and Sliger and Thornburg Hills roads, Jonesborough. Roughly 60 existing households without potable water are located at these sites.

Committee members also agreed to recommend to the full commission that they support Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, which would increase the state’s gasoline/fuel tax by 7 cents per gallon (12 cents for diesel).

The resolution asks the county’s state legislative contingent to consider this move — as well as possible alternatives — to enhance the county’s roads and infrastructure.

Highway Department Superintendent Johnny Deakins said passage of the Improve Act would result in more than $943,000 in recurring funds for Washington County.

“We’re talking about $1 a week for the average driver,” Deakins said.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.