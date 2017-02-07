Solar Farm Ok'd by Washington County Planning Commission

During its monthly meeting on Tuesday night, the Washington County Regional Planning Commission unanimously recommended that property along Old State Route 34 and Miller Road be rezoned from a General Agriculture District (A-1) to an Agriculture Business District (A-3), the least-intensive district that accommodates a solar farm.

“It’s helpful to actually start to get the process started formally and moving this effort forward,” said Peter Candelaria, chief technology officer for Silicon Ranch Corporation.

But it wasn’t approved without some opposition.

During the meeting’s public hearing section, William Hart, who owns land next to the property, said he had concerns about his property tax increasing once the solar farm was in place.

“I don’t understand how solar collectors are an agriculture commodity,” Hart said. “To me, I’m curious what these long-range implications will do to my property taxes.”

Several of the Planning Commissions consoled Hart by saying that construction of the solar farm adjacent to his land would not raise his property taxes. His property taxes would only be altered if he changed his own land usage.

Sheila Lott, another adjacent landowner, also spoke in opposition, raising concerns about an increase of traffic in the area. She also added that a person recently visiting the Silicon Ranch property had damaged the front of her yard.

Candelaria then assured Lott that if someone from his company had damaged her yard, that it would be fixed.

“In terms of traffic, it would be short-term in duration,” Candelaria said.

“Depending on what we find in bedrock and that sort of thing, but it would probably be a three-to-six month type of duration for construction. Once it’s constructed, we’ll have a pickup truck out there about once a quarter to do inspections and maintenance.”

Debbie Manis, another close landowner, attended the meeting to speak in favor of the solar farm’s construction and the potential jobs it could attract.

“I researched it and usually what they say is it generates 100 to 200 jobs. And I think that’s great because it’s going back into the community,” Manis said. “I’m really excited that there are going to be jobs available, even if they are going to be temporary.”

After the meeting, Lott’s opinion seemed to have changed after receiving some clarification.

“I was afraid they were going to put more subdivisions in there. That I absolutely did not want,” Lott said. “A solar farm is really good for the economy, good for the area.”

Silicon Ranch Corporation is working on the solar farm in conjunction with the Johnson City Power Board.

First announced in April 2016, the TVA selected the Johnson City Power Board to participate in its Distributed Solar Solution program.

“This is the first public utility solar venture in Northeast Tennessee,” Dykes told the Johnson City Press in December.

“Given the direction of the marketplace, we expect there will be additional opportunities for the Board of Directors to consider as solar technology, particularly battery storage, continues to improve."

The facility is expected to generate about 6.3 megawatts of power at peak efficiency, which is enough to power about 400 homes.

Ideally, Candelaria said he hopes to start construction on the solar farm in April or May, depending on approval processes.

The Washington County Commission will take its first vote on the rezoning request on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

