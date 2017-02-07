Projects may affect travel in Johnson City area

Public Works projects

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Buffalo Road (between Lafe Cox Road and Cherokee Road) — one lane closed periodically between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for sidewalk installation.

Water/Sewer projects

• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) — clean up; lane closures.

• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Bristol Highway at Taylor Road — water line installation.

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — water line replacement; lane closures.

• Mountain View Road at Brows Mill Road — water/sewer line replacement; lane closures.