Documents: ETSU seeks to fire music professor after investigation into allegations

According to the documents, two faculty members filed formal complaints against David Champouillon, the trumpet instructor at ETSU, but allegations from students and faculty members stretch back to 2009. The documents include allegations of sexual comments that Champouillon has made about faculty, students and his personal life.

According to the documents, the university placed Champouillon on suspension with pay last semester after the complaints were filed. A letter from the Office of University Counsel dated Nov. 3 informed Champouillon that the university is seeking his termination.

“It is our policy not to comment on personnel matters,” ETSU University Relations and Chief Communications Officer Joe Smith said. “In general, we take any report of sexual harassment very seriously as this behavior goes against the mission and values of the institution. Our staff will investigate any complaint of sexual harassment that is made.”

The documents summarize six pages of allegations by faculty members, current and former students interviewed by investigators. The allegations date back to 2009 and run through 2016, including:

• Champouillon made alleged comments about one faculty member and her partner, according to the documents, commenting that he wondered why she did not have “men all over her, because she is an attractive woman with assets,” and then stated that the faculty member is “always groping her partner in her office.”

• In fall 2013, the documents say that Champoullion told a faculty member that another faculty member “She’s got some real assets . . . you know, endowments,” while gesturing his hands in front of his chest.

• In 2009, the documents allege he asked a student about his girlfriend, a female student in the department, “What does her vagina look like?”

• In or around spring 2016, the documents allege, Champoullion said “You know what’s wrong with this department? it’s run by women,” to a faculty member.

Both official complainants state that earlier action was not taken against Champoullion, because several complaints had been made about him before and no action had been taken by the university to change his behavior. One of the complainants said she feared Champouillion would retaliate if she filed a report and he, as her tenured peer, would vote against her tenure.

The documents include claims that the incidents negatively impacted their ability to perform their jobs at the university, and that the investigation substantiated those claims.

In a supplemental 13-page response, Champoullion categorically denied the accusations, providing a counter argument for the documented occasions.

“The allegations are baseless, unwitnessed, hearsay, double hearsay, undocumented, and even simply made up out of a fear - a fear that has been propagated by disgruntled former students and faculty,” Champouillon wrote in the response.

A hearing will be held concerning Champouillon’s termination at a later date.

