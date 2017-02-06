Washington Co receives grants for library, recycling programs

The Tennessee State Library and Archives distributed grants to Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties, presented by Secretary of State Tre Hargett Friday. The grants will fund development and library technology upgrades. The Johnson City Public Library also received $15,000 to purchase new computers.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives will be awarding $300,000 in grants to 114 public libraries across the state this year. The Tennessee state government and the Institute of Museum and Library Services fund these grants.

More than $95,000 in state funds is also being awarded to develop and enhance 32 local archives.

Washington County will also receive a grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for almost $20,000 in recycling equipment that will be used ot purchase a skid steer loader, according to state Reps. Micah Van Huss (R-Gray) and Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) and state Sen. Rusty Crowe.

These projects are among $2 million in recycling grants for the 2017 fiscal year announced by TDEC to reduce landfill waste in the state.

