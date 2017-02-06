Virginia health commissioner gives hospital systems more time on merger

In an emailed joint statement, the two Tri-Cities-based health systems said the new time frame will more closely align with the review process in Tennessee for their Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) application, and sets a decision no later than June 15, provided the systems meet specific milestones before then.

The new deadline, the system say, is contingent upon Mountain States and Wellmont providing the necessary information for Levine’s review of their application, and is contingent upon their COPA application being deemed complete in Tennessee by March 1.

Facing a deadline on Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner’s decision on the COPA application, on Jan. 13, the two hospital systems said the health department granted them more time to submit additional information with their application. In a separate statement, Dreyzehner said the application was not complete and would again need to be deemed complete.

Once officially deemed complete, a 120-day deadline for the department’s consideration of the application will restart, and Dreyzehner’s office said at least one public hearing is required.

If the systems’ application in deemed complete on March 1, the 120-day deadline will be June 29.

They systems’ statement says the new timeframe in Virginia will allow them to submit responses to requests for additional information from Levine made on Dec. 22 and Jan. 9.

"Our objective is to ensure our applications in both states fully reflect our vision for the improved health of our region and that the associated records strongly support a positive outcome,” said Alan Levine, president and CEO of Mountain States. “We are pleased with the progress we’ve made to date in bringing our two organizations together, and we appreciate the Virginia commissioner’s willingness to allow us extra time to be sure both states have the benefit of the full record as they review our applications.”