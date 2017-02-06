UPDATE: Health system merger could be approved by June, according to proposed state timeline

Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System announced Monday morning a delay of Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine’s decision on their application for a cooperative agreement, the approval needed to protect the merger from federal antitrust challenges, until no later than June 15.

The targeted date came with two requirements: that Levine receives all the information she considers necessary for the review of the application and that the application for the systems’ Certificate of Public Advantage in Tennessee is deemed complete by March 1.

On Jan. 13, the systems announced an extension granted by Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner, which allowed the systems to submit additional information to supplement their application to the department for a COPA.

As a result of the extension request, Dreyzehner said the systems’ application was not complete, and a 120-day period during which he and his staff are statutorily required to consider the merits of the COPA application had not yet started.

Once the application is again deemed complete, the 120-day clock will begin ticking. Dreyzehner said at least one public hearing will be held on the merger during the consideration period.

Should Dreyzehner deem the systems’ Tennessee application complete on March 1, the 120-day deadline will fall on June 29.

Mountain States spokesperson Teresa Hicks wrote in an emailed statement that the request for the delay in Virginia was “to more closely align the approval process in both states so that the health departments and attorneys general can operate in concert with each other,” but said the Virginia extension does not put time constraints on the Tennessee health department, and is not based on any timeline set by Tennessee officials.

The original joint announcement from the systems Monday says the extension will also allow them to respond to requests for additional information made by the Virginia health commissioner on Dec. 22 and Jan. 9.

"Our objective is to ensure our applications in both states fully reflect our vision for the improved health of our region and that the associated records strongly support a positive outcome,” Mountain States President and CEO Alan Levine said in the statement. “We are pleased with the progress we’ve made to date in bringing our two organizations together, and we appreciate the Virginia commissioner’s willingness to allow us extra time to be sure both states have the benefit of the full record as they review our applications.”

Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Maribeth Brewster emailed a link Monday morning to a posted statement on the department’s website about the cooperative agreement deadline extension and said no officials within the department were available to speak about it beyond the statement.

Hicks said no one at Mountain States was able to do any interviews.

Wellmont began searching for a merger partner three years ago, citing changes to the payment structure of the nationwide health system and an uncertain outlook for rural hospitals.

In April 2015, Wellmont and Mountain States officially announced their intentions to merge, later laying out their case in thousands of pages of application materials in Tennessee and Virginia.

If the states approve the merger, the new system would own and operate 21 hospitals, including Takoma Regional and Laughlin Memorial in Greeneville, and is expected to generate $2 billion in annual income within two years of merging.

The systems claim costs for service can be controlled by tying them to the national Consumer Price Index, and have pledged in the documents to initially reduce costs in contracts with insurance companies.

Antitrust regulators at the Federal Trade Commission, however, have filed multiple opinions in Tennessee and Virginia opposing the merger, claiming it would allow for a dangerous potential for price increases.

