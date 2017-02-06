Parsons joins McPeak, Johnson as Washington County Commission contenders

At 29, Parsons already has witnessed a lot of growth and change in the area. His tenure with the Cardinals includes a rapid expansion of amenities at what is now TVA Credit Union Ballpark, thanks to the team’s relatively new management under Boyd Sports. The Cardinals also won the Appalachian League crown last year.

He serves on both the Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau and Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and is the Tri-Cities Young Professionals president.

“You don’t see may people my age in local politics, but I pay my bills like everyone else,” Parsons said Monday from his office at the Memorial Park Community Center. “It really comes down to working to get more people involved in making an impact in the community. There is a lot of young professionals in the area, and I want to make sure that demographic has a voice.”

Former Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout told the Johnson City Press last week he has decided not to seek a vacant seat on the Washington County Commission.

He was among the three likely nominees to replace Tomita. Tomita, who was serving as both a Johnson City and Washington County commissioner, announced he would resign from the County Commission soon after he was elected Johnson City mayor.

Stout’s withdrawal leaves former County Commissioner Phil McPeak, retired 1st Judicial District Chancellor Richard Johnson and Parsons as the contenders.

Commissioners will make that decision Feb. 27. Candidates are elected by a simple majority. Tomita’s replacement will serve about 18 months until the next county general election in 2018.

“I worked with Boyd Sports on the front end,” Parsons said. “I became a part of continuing these needed improvements. I think the City Commission finally saw the potential in signing the agreement. It was more than just a red line in a budget.

“I probably come from a different background than most county commissioners. I’m not from here. I have no family here, and I’m younger than most. But I consider this my home, and I see what’s helping and hurting the county.”

Parsons was born in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports management and administration.

He worked in that school’s athletic department as a ticket sales coordinator. He later took a job in Forest City, North Carolina, which hosted a summer collegiate baseball team, the Forest City Owls. While there he held the title of “director of fun,” selling tickets and bringing in fans through promotions.

He snagged a general manager’s job within the same league in Martinsville, Virginia, overseeing the Martinsville Mustangs.

“When this job with the Cardinals opened up in 2014, I took it and fell in love with the potential here,” he said. “I wanted to reinvigorate the team. I started talking with people and found a lot of apathy. The whole atmosphere was beginning to change. The Major League clubs were wanting their players in the farm system to have better amenities.”

Tomita’s replacement will join Katie Baker and Lee Chase as 4th District representatives.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.