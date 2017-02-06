Four injured in Headtown Road crash; three are Daniel Boone High School students

At the scene, the visible scar in the dirt bank was evident Monday, as traffic whizzed along Headtown Road. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Headtown and John France roads.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Randall Wines, a 16-year-old boy was driving a silver 2007 Ford Focus on John France Road approaching Headtown. The teen apparently did not stop at the stop sign marking the intersection and drove straight ahead into a tall grassy bank. Where the car hit, the grass was scraped off the bank and small pieces of the car were scattered around.

Wines said the man who owns the vehicle, Logan Burleson, 25, of Newland, N.C., was not driving. There were three teens in the car — two 16-year-old boys, one who was driving, and a 15-year-old girl. Burleson and the teens were all transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. Wines said none of the occupants were wearing seat belts, but there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

Law enforcement did not release the teenagers’ names, but word of who was in the car spread quickly through the Daniel Boone High School community, where the teens attend school, and a prayer vigil was held Sunday. The call for prayers went out through the community and across social media for Justin Rose, 16, Jason Good, 16, and Samantha Cox, 15. Friends and churches identified the victims on those social media pages.

Local minister Randle Johnson, from Hales Chapel Christian Church, said he attended the vigil but hadn’t planned to speak until he felt moved to do so during a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Johnson, a 1986 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and parent of two Boone students, said he felt a strong connection to the school community.

“I just wanted them to know I’m one of them, they’re one of me,” Johnson said. He offered his counsel for anyone who might need it, and even had a student call him Sunday night to pray with her.

“If it’s just that one person it touched, I think that’s what I’m here for ... it’s Him using me,” he said.

“From this tragedy, good can come out of it,” Johnson said. “Lives can change. It might not be immediate, it might take several months or even years …. they can be a tighter knit community. Tragedy has hit at Boone pretty hard the last few years. It is a strong school (and) they’ve been through adversity before.”

Daniel Boone has been hit hard with crashes involving students, including a fatal wreck in September.