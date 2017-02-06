logo

Boundless Playground

Boundless Playground nears completion - Video Update

Jared Bentley • Today at 4:15 PM
jared@timesdigitalgroup.com

Construction continues on the new Boundless Playground at Rotary Park in Johnson City. The playground, designed for inclusive play for all children, is receiving a layer of surfacing this week. The safe, spongy surface offers a more accessible experience for those who seek to enjoy all a playground has to offer.

The playground, according to Johnson City Rotary Club president and Boundless project Co-Chairman Mike Mefford, should be completed this month with an expected springtime ribbon cutting. As stated in Jessica Fuller’s article earlier this year, It will be accessible to children with disabilities and will color the side of the park bordering North Broadway Street with slides and monkey bars.

We will keep you informed of its progress as the park nears completion and opening. For now, here is a short video clip of its current progress:

 

