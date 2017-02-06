Boundless Playground nears completion - Video Update

The playground, according to Johnson City Rotary Club president and Boundless project Co-Chairman Mike Mefford, should be completed this month with an expected springtime ribbon cutting. As stated in Jessica Fuller’s article earlier this year, It will be accessible to children with disabilities and will color the side of the park bordering North Broadway Street with slides and monkey bars.

We will keep you informed of its progress as the park nears completion and opening. For now, here is a short video clip of its current progress: