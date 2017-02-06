Ambulance contract under review by county attorney

County Mayor Greg Lynch told members of the community’s Ambulance Task force on Monday that he has asked County Attorney Doug Shults to review the contract with MedicOne Emergency Response and to draft the company a letter addressing the issues that so far have only been communicated verbally to Medic One.

An update on the level of MedicOne’s service came Monday in the latest of series of weekly meetings of a task force of elected officials, government administrators and emergency response professionals from the county and the towns of Erwin and Unicoi.

County Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said the MedicOne had one ambulance available to take emergency medical calls in the county on Monday, down from the two ambulances that have been available for the past several months and two ambulances short of the three the contract requires during peak call times.

“We’ve told them and we’ve told them,” Rice said.

“I’ve told him all the problems,” County Commissioner Jason Harris said of MedicOne owner Jim Reeves. “And from one meeting until the next meeting, it’s gotten worse.”

Information presented to the task force by Harry and Brenda Bodemann, owners of the BottomLine Technologies ambulance consulting and billing firm, put the estimated time and cost of setting up a county/city run ambulance service at three to four months and costing $200,000 to $250,000 for everything except a building.

County Commissioners Gene Wilson and Ken Garland both said they felt it was time for the county to buy land and build an EMS station. But when Wilson said he felt MedicOne should be given more time to meet the terms of the contract, Harris disagreed.

“There are places we can put them,” Harris said. “The question is how much longer time are we going to give (MedicOne) to get (their services) back up before we hire (BottomLine) to come on.”

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley responded, “I don’t think we have time to sit here and wait and see what (Reeves) is going to do or if he’s going to do. EMS is as important as police. It’s another service. We’re worried about money. We’re short of money. But there is money out there and we are going to get it.”

Hensley also reminded the committee that the town’s contract for ambulance service is with the county and that it was a letter from the town to the county citing a breach of contract that resulted in the creation of the task force.

Asked if the county has any means to penalize MedicOne for not providing the third ambulance as required by contract, Lynch said “the county attorney is looking at it.”

Urging the task force to follow the necessary legal steps, Lynch said he has seen ambulance service contracts come and go in his 10 years as mayor and “it is not good when they go suddenly.”

“I have told you guys not to pull the trigger yet. I think you’re on the right track. I say let’s talk to (MedicOne) and continue on with (the task force) engaging the services of (BottomLine).”

On Lynch’s request, Harris, who chairs the County Commission’s Ambulance Committee that is leading the task force, scheduled a meeting between the committee and Shults for Monday, Feb. 13.

Lynch said the meeting will include a discussion of how long to give MedicOne to meet the terms of the contract or, “if not, give them 90 days notice.”

Erwin Fire Chief Darren Bailey asked the task for members to “please be mindful of us, the ones who are standing out there at 1 o’clock in the morning with someone who is dying. No one else is coming and they’re dying. That’s upsetting to us.”

“That’s upsetting to 911 too,” Travis Chandler, director of the Unicoi County 911 Communications District, said.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.