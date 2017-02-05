Paduch's up; 'show me' says former mayor

At 66, the former Johnson City mayor and city commissioner can be found skipping rope inside iTrain Fitness off South Roan Street with sweat running down his face while his politically obsessive mind churns.

The feisty Paduch will then carefully examine the Wall Street Journal as his legs pump away on a stationary bike. His interest in local politics remains particularly strong. He’s a numbers guy — a “show me” type. And once he feels officials or the media are not supplying his needs, he will let you know.

“You’ll know all the good stuff, because everybody wants to tell you,” he said from inside Hometech, the business he runs with nephew. “I want people to know if it’s bad, like when a department is over budget. The media is the biggest problem in the country.

“They have divided us. The information they put out is what they think will get them attention. The Johnson City Press is a ‘back-slappy’ paper. They have a wonderful opportunity to be a real newspaper. I’m tired of the media — people wanting to be celebrities. We’ve lost the professionalism.”

Born in Pennsylvania, Paduch’s family moved first to Elizabethton and then to Johnson City, where he followed his father into the real estate business, still a major part of his repertoire.

In 1995, he entered the political arena the same year he financed and won a $1.5 million suit against Washington County for state taxes held by the county but owned to Johnson City.

He and his brother compiled a four-page broadsheet packed with news of the suit, Paduch’s run for City Commission, articles with Johnson City datelines outlining the wrongs and rights of local government and a letters to the editor section in which supporters hoisted his hutzpah. It was inserted into the paper at his expense, and included the “Poor Taxpayer’s Cookie Jar.”

“The intent of it was to inform the public — something that isn’t always done,” he said. “I had followed politics, but I didn’t have an interest in local public office. The good local public schools were getting everything and the poor ones were getting nothing. I had children in the system at the time, and my wife told me to do something about it.

“They were taking personnel from the former King Springs Elementary School and sending them to a school higher in the social and income scale. The other people in my neighborhood (Martindale) were with me. They were more articulate, but I’m the type that will tell you and punch you in the nose.”

Eventually, a new school, Mountain Elementary, was built to replace King Springs.

He won a seat in 1995, and served on the City Commission for 12 years. He served as vice mayor from 1999-2001 and mayor from 2003-2005, and again as a commissioner through 2007.

Does he ever consider another run?

“Every time the election rolls up,” he said. “As a commissioner, you need to manage the manager (city manager), not the other way around. I would give the current City Commission a C-. They spent three times what they needed to on the Memorial Park Community Center.

“I’ve not seen a commissioner yet that didn’t have good intentions, but few make solid decisions on the issue at hand. The city manager that pays the Parks and Recreation director $93,000 and won’t pay other department heads right …? You’re overstaffed administratively. Streamline your government.”

Paduch also said East Tennessee State University is taking advantage of the $11 million the city has spent to renovate Freedom Hall Civic Center.

“The university has kicked in very little, and that’s because Dr. Noland (ETSU President Brian Noland) is smarter than most. And there certainly is not a need for a new performing arts center. We’re not Charlotte. We have Niswonger and the Barter Theatre. We basically bought another 500 seats for $10 million.”

Paduch, a former football player at the university, said the sport never should have been nixed in the first place and $27 for a new stadium is way too much.

He also questioned the Mountain States Health Alliance/Wellmont Health System merger.

“They’ve (MSHA) had 40 years of growth and prosperity,” he said. “What have we got after 40 years? Oh — we’re in debt. Are you kidding me? MSHA should be buying Wellmont out.”

He also questions whether the tax increment financing deals for downtown development and redevelopment are actually helping increase sales tax revenues.

“We give these companies money — so it is working?” he said. “You hear, ‘downtown is booming.’ Well, show me. There’s Tupelo Honey, Wild Wings. Great, but are we really growing, or are we just reshuffling? Are we not just taking people out of existing establishments and putting them in another?”

Paduch is a Donald Trump supporter, saying the new president is “absolutely what the country needed. He’s not a politician, he’s a businessman. People have had it with Congress and the media.”

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.