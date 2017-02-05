New United Way CEO resolved to do more

Growing up, Julian said his parents taught him by example that it is “a gift and pleasure to volunteer your service.”

“Growing up in Sevier County, my parents always volunteered. My mom is still there in Kodak. The nearest town is Sevierville and when the fires came she had everyone she knew on the phone, including me.

“She called me and my brother and said they needed shelves for all the donations they were getting and ‘you’re coming.’

“My brother and I went down and we worked building shelves for all those supplies coming in and she spent countless hours sorting clothes and counseling folks.”

Julian said he first began volunteering with the United Way in 1980s in Knoxville, where he earned his degree in business administration at the University of Tennessee and began his career as a banker and certified public account.

His involvement with the United Way continued through the 1990s in Morristown, where he worked as loan executive and bank manager and engaged other bank managers in United Way agency tours to give them insight in the work of the agencies to take back to their employees.

When he moved to Bristol and became president of SunTrust Bank, Julian joined the United Way board of directors, served on the board’s Finance Committee and organized similar United Way agency visits for administrators at Northeast State Community College to share what they learned with their colleagues.

“I’ve been in banking since 1984. But until now, my involvement with the United Way was always as volunteer,” Julian said. “And with all respect to Lester, (Lattany, the immediate past United Way president and CEO) his retirement came at a good time for me.

“I got a couple of calls and the first person who called me was on the board and she told me, ‘You need to take this job.’ ”

“Lester is here and he will be working with us a couple of months to make a great transition. I think this role is a calling. You need to want to help people help other people. And that is the United Way. … That’s really what it’s all about.

“The United Way role is to support the 17 agencies that are working every day to improve our community, caring for children, shaping responsible adults, caring for seniors and people who are in crisis.

“We are a fundraising venue. The agency directors are the real heroes,” Julian said. “My goal is to meet them and learn from them and learn their stories. I’m visiting the agencies now and if they haven’t seen me, I’m coming.

“If people see and do (things) with the agencies, they will give. ... The key is how we get more people involved and get more resolved to make a great community better.

“My career has been blessed,” Julian said. “It was time for me give more, to do more. This role gives me the opportunity to do it and I am at the point in my career I can do it.”

