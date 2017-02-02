JCDA approves design for landmark downtown sign

The Johnson City Development Authority voted to recommend a preliminary design on Thursday for the former U-Haul and Giant food store sign, located along Commerce Street on the outskirts of the future King Creek Basin floodwater mitigation park.

The sign’s fresh configuration was developed by Pennsylvania-based design firm MERJE, which also designed a group of wayfinding and entrance signs for the city.

The wayfinding designs include a group of kiosks, benches, pedestrian and parking signs intended for the downtown district, the university district and Med Tech Parkway.

After six months of gathering feedback and blending concepts, John Bosio, principal of MERJE, presented three renderings of the 60-foot-tall sign and a consolidated “sign family” based on two previous designs his firm created.

JCDA members unanimously voted to recommended the landmark sign design based on Johnson City’s history, with the outline resembling the front of a train and elements of the Western Pacific railroad badge. It also featured three stars configured similarly to the state flag above bold, white letters stating “Johnson City Tennessee.”

At the foot of the sign, Bosio said the designers could print a brief history of the city and a downtown map on the opposite side.

Other designs, which were a bit more flamboyant, included bright accents on the edge of the sign. The JCDA recommendation included the possibility for adding the accent through LED lights with the historical, railroad design.

Bosio also presented various gateway sign designs that would welcome visitors heading into the city from the Bristol Highway, Jonesborough and the Interstate 26.

Excluding the City’s circular logo, the JCDA decided a welcome sign that included a three-dimensional wave component design, stacked stones and “Johnson City” printed in the same font as the landmark U-Haul sign.

The wayfinding sign cluster was a consolidation of two previous designs created from local stakeholders’ feedback. It included merging trendy, bright graphics, which would be printed on the backs of most the signs, with musty colors and industrial concepts.

In April, the City Commission voted to approve a JCDA plan to refurbish the U-Haul sign through fundraising, instead of demolishing it.

Dianna Cantler, the Washington County Economic Development Council’s Downtown Development Manager, said the agency had currently raised $26,000 of the approximately $90,000 needed.

Cantler said the JCDA will sell sponsorship space on the base of the landmark sign to raise the difference. Anyone interested in sponsorship space or contributing to the sign can call Cantler at 855-885-3685.

