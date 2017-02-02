City, ETSU, Mountain States officials break ground on new Downtown Day Center

Now 11 years later, Whitehead, coordinator of the Downtown Day Center, and her staff will soon be relocating into a brand new facility, which officials estimate will increase the availability of resources by more than 400 percent.

Johnson City, Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University officials joined Whitehead in shoveling up the first clumps of dirt for that new center during a Thursday morning groundbreaking ceremony.

The new building is projected to be twice the size of the current one, with a full-time health care clinic open to the public, a significantly larger kitchen and three handicap-accessible showers open to homeless individuals.

“We’ll have a very large group therapy room, which we’re very excited about, because the room we’re using now is used for about 10 other things,” Whitehead added.

The new building is being built via a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration that was received by ETSU’s College of Nursing Family Practice Network.

The College of Nursing has been serving local homeless individuals for more than 25 years and has been operating the center at 202 W. Fairview Ave. since 2005.

“Through the creation of this new facility, we aim to take a holistic approach to improving the lives of the homeless population of our region,” said Dr. Wilsie Bishop, vice president for Health Affairs at ETSU.

“We will increase our level of services by providing health care and social services five days a week, which will allow for onsite medical testing and improving the basic needs of these individuals — everything from laundry and shower facilities to recovery programs and life skills training.”

During an average year, the center’s staff records more than 11,000 visits, including more than 300 primary care appointments and nearly as many mental health appointments. ETSU officials believe the new facility will see a 150 percent increase in the number of homeless individuals being served.

“There is obviously a growing need for these services and the ETSU College of Nursing is proud to have helped provide healthcare to the underserved of the region since the 1990s,” said Dr. Wendy Nehring, the college’s dean.

Mountain States had owned the property for years, but it has since donated the land to ETSU for the construction of the new facility.

“Our partnership goes far beyond the donation of a piece of property. When folks in this community need health care, need hospital care, we take care of them irrespective of whether they can pay or not,” Mountain States CEO Alan Levine said during the ceremony.

The new 4,365 square-foot building will be located on the same property as the current location. Whitehead and her staff will keep the current center open during the new building’s construction of the new building.

Construction is expected to begin by early March and is expected to be finished by early 2018, Whitehead said.

