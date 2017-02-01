Warm, furry valentines to save lives of adoptable pets; $25 prom gown sale a service of the YWCA

For a $50 donation, volunteers will deliver a triple shot of sweetness to your sweetie in a puppy or kitty gram that comes complete with a rose, chocolates and a warm, furry visitor for up to 20 minutes of snuggle and play time.

The unique valentines will be delivered on Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Availability is limited and all orders must be placed by noon on Friday, Feb. 10. Because all donations will go the shelter and the Humane Society these special Valentines are tax deductible.

Reservations can be placed on the Humane Society’s puppy and kitten grams webpage by calling the Humane Society at 423-926-8533 or at the society’s office at 2101 W. Walnut St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional donations are also welcome to help cover the cost of these special Valentines and/or to help the the Humane Society and the shelter in their mission to save the lives of every adoptable pet.

Spring is just around the corner and the YWCA of Bristol’s junior board of directors is gearing up for their 9th annual Prom Dress Sale.

A community service project to benefit high school students across the region, the sale features more than 1,000 gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories, many of which have only been worn for one glorious evening and all priced to go to the dance at an incredible $25.

For girls challenged by the various costs of what could be the most memorable night of their your young lives, Prom Dress Sale scholarship vouchers are available at area high schools and at the YWCA at 106 State St., Bristol.

The students-only sale will take place in the gymnasium of the YMCA Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24, from 3-6 p.m., after which the sale will be opened to the public from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tammy Henkel, the YMCA’s director of mission advancement, said dressing areas will be available and volunteers will be on hand to help each girl feel special in the gown she selects.

Prom gown donations for the sale are accepted all year long at the YMCA and other drop-off locations, including the East Tennessee State University Women's Resource Center located in the Culp Center.

More information about the Prom Gown Sale may be obtained by calling the YWCA at 423-968-9444 or by email to t_henkel@ywcabristol.org.

