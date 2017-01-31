Mayors of Unicoi County set out plans for coming year

Held at the Unicoi Tourist Information and Visitors Center, the meeting featured remarks from Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley, Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch and Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch, followed by a question-and-answer session with Jim Buchanan, the meeting’s facilitator.

Ask for highlights of Erwin’s agenda for the coming year, Hensley began with a a brief summation of town’s ongoing downtown beautification project.

With the downtown area’s street and sidewalks improvements now complete, she said Erwin is following up with a new program to provide downtown property owners low interest financing to update buildings, for which three area banks have come on board.

Hensley’s list of top priority projects also included the demolition and site preparation for the former Morgan Insulation industrial site located adjacent to Town Hall, for which grant funding has been provided through the Tennessee Invest Prep program. The mayor said the town has talked with several investors interested in the property, including one who spoke to town leaders on Monday who wishes to utilize the property’s landmark silos.

Extension of the Erwin’s Linear Trail to Fishery Park and on to the Pinnacle Trail in Unicoi; construction of patio homes at the Governor’s Bend retirement housing complex; applications for a new liquor store and a wine in grocery store permit and discussion of craft brewery taprooms downtown; and the sale of the former Elm Street school building for a high-end condominium development were also highlighted by Hensley.

In the town of Unicoi, Johnny Lynch said while road maintenance continues to be the town’s No. 1 priority, the anticipated spring opening of the Mountain Harvest Kitchen is the most exciting project in town.

He said construction of the entrepreneurial kitchen should be complete in April, after which the town will spend about a month moving in equipment. Programming at the kitchen will include classes in food business and safety and an academy for beginning farmers.

Also on deck for Unicoi is the addition of a much needed new parking area at the Snyder Park trail head of the very popular Pinnacle Trail; additional landscaping of the town’s interstate exits to be paid for with state Department of Transportation grant funding; and a growing calendar of community events to bring more people and more sales tax revenue to the town and the county.

For the county, Greg Lynch began with a hats-off commendation of Unicoi County Road Superintendent Terry Haynes for securing a series of state grants for road and bridge improvements for which the county is required to match only 2 percent.

Pending improvements to the bridge at the Flag Pond exit of Interstate 26 that has prohibited large truck traffic into the community since the interstate was completed is also near the top of the county’s high priority projects and is expected improve safety for those traveling to the new state park at Rocky Fork, he said.

A series of large and small grant-funded projects on the county’s list include expansion of Erwin Fiber’s broadband internet service to rural communities south of Erwin; construction of a flat walking trail at Flag Pond to complement similar trails in Erwin and Unicoi; development of a strategic economic development plan for the county; mapping the county’s tourism assets; and extension of Erwin Utilities’ water line to Rocky Fork to be constructed in conjunction with the widening and safety improvements of the road to the new park.

Greg Lynch listed the Morgan industrial site development and potential grant funding for the purchase of a prime industrial site off Dry Creek Road among the most important projects underway in the county along with the county’s involvement in a new regional economic development partnership with Washington and Carter counties. “For me, it’s all about jobs, jobs, jobs,” Greg Lynch said.

