Governor proposes $4.29 million for Rocky Fork State Park

“Hearing those numbers almost brings tears to my eyes,” County Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said upon being told about the proposed Rocky Fork funding.

“To see that much in state dollars coming into Unicoi County and to see it coming to Rocky Fork is incredible,” she said

According to Rice, who also serves as president of the nonprofit Friends of Rocky Fork State Park group, if approved, the state funding will come on top of a $1.9 million grant awarded for park’s development by the Land, Water and Conservation Fund.

While the governor’s $4.29 million line item budget figure is earmarked for construction of a visitor center, maintenance building, two picnic shelters, a driveway and a pedestrian bridge at Rocky Fork, Rice said the park is also in need of funding for road system. She said discussions have included a bridge that will span a deep gulch and connect two mountain ridges.

“What about that,” Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch said of the budget proposal. “The state park is making fast progress. It will be a short in the arm. But of course it is a proposed budget and the hope is the legislature approves and (state Sen.) Rusty Crowe and the Upper East Tennessee delegation will spur them to approve.

“It will be good not only for us but for the entire Upper East Tennessee region,” Lynch said.

Excitement over the proposed funding was also running high in state Department of Environment and Conservation in Nashville on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the department said while “everything is tentative at this point … we are looking forward to working with the governor and the legislature on this funding for Rocky Fork and funding for all our state parks.”

“It’s up to them to approve the budget but we’re happy to be included,” the spokesperson said.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.