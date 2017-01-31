Task force accelerates work to create emergency medical service in Unicoi County

County Commissioner Jason Harris, who chairs the commission’s Ambulance Committee, recommended Harry Bodeman of Bottom Line Technology to the task force of Erwin, Unicoi and county government officials and first responders.

Bodeman has assisted with the startup of other county operated EMS agencies in Tennessee and handles the billing for four of those agencies, Harris said.

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley said Bodeman, whose family-owned company is located near Knoxville, told her in a meeting last week he could accomplish the legalities needed for start up within 90 days at a cost of $1,500 per month.

“That includes everything, licensing, hiring a director, Medicare/Medicaid billing, everything,” Hensley said.

After the startup, Hensley said Bodeman offered to handle all billing for the new ambulance service at a cost of 5 percent of revenues. Harris scheduled the task force’s meeting with Bodeman for Monday.

Discussion of last week’s death of a Flag Pond resident who went into cardiac arrest during a time when no ambulance was available to respond from the MedicOne Emergency Medical Responder Agency under contract with the county added to task force members’ urgency to proceed.

County Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said the man, Gerald Foster, was her neighbor. She said her husband, Roger, was with him and beginning CPR when Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson, who also lives nearby, arrived with a defibrillator. In the absence of an ambulance, EMTs or paramedics, Rice said county deputies and members of Southside Volunteer Fire Department also came to Foster’s aid.

While Foster’s family was impressed and grateful for all of the responding agencies assistance, especially Tilson’s, Rice said, “Our county residents deserve better and we are trying our best to find it.”

Rice said resources to help with the cost of purchasing ambulances and providing a station for the new service include $1 million in Mountain States Foundation funding earmarked for health care needs in Unicoi County.

She said the county has an additional $400,000 remaining from the sale of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital to Mountain States Health Alliance that must be used for medical needs of the county residents, and Mountain States has also offered land at its new hospital construction site to place an EMS station.

Harris said the cost of the startup has been estimated at $2 to $2.5 million, but based on his research, the task can be completed for much less. He compared the $85,000 to $90,000 cost of a new ambulance to three, low-mileage used ambulances he has located in the $20,000 to $30,000 price range.

Travis Chandler, director of the Unicoi County 911 Communications District, told the task force, “We have to do something.”

“We had a death this week. When those things happens, it’s frustrating to us. We leave upset,” he said.

