Propane distributors negotiating for CSX property in Erwin

Tyler Engle, executive director of the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County, told the board Monday the group looks to bring liquid propane to the site by rail, download it into large underground storage tanks and ship it by truck to customers within an 6- to 8-hour driving radius.

According to Engle, the site is located in the rail yard behind the solid waste convenience center on Industrial Drive and would employ three to five people.

Representatives of LPG Ventures, a national propane tank distributor based in Kearney, Mo., presented the Erwin Planning Commission with a concept site plan for the facility Jan. 25. The planning commission tabled its consideration of the plan after requesting more information about the safety and possible monitoring of the facility.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said Monday the town was told CSX is looking at selling the land to the investors.

The board’s discussion of the site proposal was initiated by County Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice’s request for an update on any communication from CSX about the possible transfer of any of its rail yard property for industrial or commercial development.

Board Chairman Lee Brown said CSX is continuing to market the property to rail customers but has not responded to inquiries about the possible purchase or lease of any portion of the rail yard for other industrial or commercial development by the community, including the 57,000-square-foot CSX car shop located just off Interstate 26 at Tenn. Highway 107.

In other business, Engle said the board is actively soliciting consulting firms to develop a comprehensive land-use plan for the county with the goal of having a firm under contract before the June 30 end of the fiscal year.

According to Engle, the plan will be used as a principal planning tool to help guide, attract and retain industrial, commercial and residential development in the county for the next 20 years.

He said the plan could take up to a year to draft and will encompass the goals and intentions of the county, its two municipalities and its residents to be gathered through a broad input-solicitation process.

The plan will replace an existing land-use plan that has been in place in the county since 1999. It will be paid for with funding available through the governor’s Three Star program and a USDA Rural Development Block Grant.

