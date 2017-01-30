Group shares concerns with Alexander, Corker staff

“This is part of MoveOn.org, the largest independent progressive advocacy group in the country,” Washington County Democratic Party Chairwoman and Indivisible Tri-Cities member Nancy Fischman said. “It is progressives and people interested in making sure the present administration doesn’t keep chipping away at peoples’ rights.”

Fischman said about 50 like-minded people from the area met in Kingsport, which resulted in the formation of the group and subsequent push to make their concerns known.

“Fourteen of us met with Lamar Alexander’s staff last week at his office at the airport (Tri-Cities Airport), and we hope to have at least that many visit Corker’s staff Tuesday (in Jonesborough),” Fischman said. “Our intention is to let the senators know there are people concerned about what’s been going on. We’re planning on having everyone involved write up a statement, and we’ll choose two to three topics to focus on.”

Fischman said Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for secretary of education is “totally unqualified to run that department.”

DeVos has lobbied for school-choice voucher programs and tax-credit initiatives, intended to widen the range of institutions — including private and religious — that could receive funding that might otherwise go to both charter and traditional public schools.

“Why does she say she’s unqualified?” Washington County Republican Women President Sharon Boreing said in response. “I don’t know of anything that would make her unqualified, and I have total trust in this administration.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Price, a Georgia Republican who holds stock in pharmaceutical companies, is poised to become the Department of Health and Human Services secretary.

“He’s looking to reconfigure Medicare and Medicaid and go to some kind of voucher system,” Fischman said. “ExxonMobil president and CEO Rex Tillerson has been confirmed as secretary of state. He’s ‘big oil,’ and that could be a big issue with him working with other countries.”

Fischman said the group also wants to make sure that if the Affordable Care Act is repealed that it is “replaced immediately so 20 million people don’t get left without coverage.”

“We tried to keep it to two or three issues, including climate change and our concern of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Fischman said. “The administration seems to be putting limits on scientific evidence. There’s also the issue of the EPA not being able to release certain information unless it goes through the White House. We’re concerned about keeping adequate regulation in place to prevent pollution.”

Corker released a statement Monday regarding Trump’s executive order to reduce burdensome federal regulations.

“For far too long, burdensome federal regulations have stifled job growth across our country,” said Corker. “I applaud President Trump for following through on his promise to rein in federal bureaucrats and look forward to working with the administration on additional ways to unleash the American economy and create opportunities for hardworking Tennesseans.”

On Jan. 24, Trump signed executive actions to advance approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. That decision thwarted efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to block construction of the pipelines.

Trump also issued executive actions declaring oil pipelines constructed in the U.S. should be built with U.S. materials, streamlining the regulatory process for pipeline construction and shortening the environmental review process.

“I believe America has to use its own resources,” Boreing said. “The average person is on the way to being poor. If we depend on other countries too much, it leaves us vulnerable. “I think we’re overregulated. We need to give Trump and his administration time. They are due respect.”

