Local yarn business owners having a ball with rise in knitting popularity among protesters

“Women have always used knitting and crocheting to support themselves and their families during times of historic significance,” said Deb Burger, owner of Jonesborough’s The Yarn Asylum. “From the Irish women in the 1800s who helped their families survive during the famine by crocheting lace to sell to wealthy people in the cities, to women during the Civil War who knitted socks for soldiers on both sides to keep them warm, it’s not something that’s new.”

On Friday afternoon, Burger and her friend and fiber supplier Cari Jarman, of Junebug Farms, sat at a table in the Asylum, formerly a jail cell in Jonesborough’s old town hall, knitting pink, cat-eared protest hats.

Similar hats were worn by thousands of demonstrators at the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 and at solidarity rallies held in cities throughout the world, including in Jonesborough.

Starting in December, Jarman has been knitting the hats designed by the Women’s March organizers to show her support for the movement. Twenty-two of her hats went with protesters on a bus headed to the capital from the Tri-Cities.

Though Jarman said she despises the color pink and rarely uses it in her crafting projects, she said the symbol of solidarity was important to her.

“It’s something I feel passionately about,” she said. “It isn’t just about one demographic, even people who think it’s not about them, it is.”

Jarman said she believes some people have misunderstood the symbolism of the hat. It isn’t meant to represent a part of the female anatomy, she said, but the cat ears are meant to take control of a word disparagingly used for the female genitalia.

“There’s nothing vulgar about it,” she said. “It’s a way for women to reclaim a word that for decades has been used as an insult.”

Burger said she exhausted her stash of pink yarn at home to make hats to give to others.

For more than a month, she said customers came to her store looking for pink yarn specifically for the protest hats. After a new shipment, her supplies of the color are now back to normal, but she said the demand was extraordinary.

Because she was giving away the hats, Jarman said she cleaned out shelves at Michaels craft store multiple times.

At Yarntiques, another woman-owned business in Johnson City, Mary Lou Hassell confirmed that pink yarn has been a hot item lately.

Hassell, owner of Limestone Creek Fiber Works, was filling in for Yarntiques owner Candice Powell Friday. She said neither she nor Powell understand the motivation behind reports from elsewhere in the state, where a store owner said she wouldn’t sell pink yarn to be used by marchers.

“As a small businessperson, especially with yarn, it would be hard to turn away any customers — it does not make a whole lot of sense,” Hassell said. “Candice has a very open shop, where everybody’s viewpoints, no matter what they’re knitting, they’re encouraged to bring them in, discuss them and have a show-and-tell.”

All the fiber-based business owners said it’s uplifting to see knitting thrust into the public eye. Both The Yarn Asylum and Yarntiques offer classes for those hoping to learn knitting and crocheting.

“Anything that encourages people to come in and knit or see the yarn is a good thing,” Hassell said.