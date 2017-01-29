Chocolate Fest is back to sweeten winter weather in downtown Jonesborough

The event, sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchant Services Association, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and will draw a crowd, if numbers from 2016 are any indication. Despite frigid temperatures last year, organizers estimated that about 1,600 braved the cold to sell out the event and sample chocolates from local business owners. Jeff Gurley, event organizer and the owner of Jonesborough’s Lollipop Shop, said the numbers are expected to grow this year.

Gurley said the idea to start Chocolate Fest was sparked when he and his wife attended a similar event a few years ago in another state.

“What we liked about the idea was the attendees actually going into the businesses,” he said. “It is an outdoor event, however the majority of the event is indoors,”

Each participating business will prepare a batch of at least 500 pieces of unique chocolate samples, from chocolate-covered candy to chocolate mice, that guests will be able to purchase with special chocolate tickets, which are available for purchase before the festival. Tickets are available in 15-ticket packages for $16.50 and 10 tickets for $11.50. Each ticket will buy the holder one sample of chocolate. Some lucky ticketholders may find a golden ticket in their pack, which assures the holder of either three or five extra chocolates, depending on the ticket.

While tickets may be available the day of the event, the total number of tickets will be limited, so Gurley encourages those who plan to attend the festival to buy their tickets online beforehand. He said ticket pre-sales will determine how many tickets will be available the day of the event.

“Because it is food and (businesses) have to prepare a certain amount, we kind of have to estimate the people that are coming, so there are a limited number of tickets available,” Gurley said.

With about 22 chocolate stops, chocolate shoppers will have a lot to choose from with their tickets. Samples will also be packaged to-go so for guests to savor at home.

While walking the streets, chocolate chasers will also be able to try out the S’mores Station in front of the Washington County Courthouse and Candy Bingo at the Lollipop Shop beginning at 4 p.m. Those confident in their eating skills can also give the Silver Dollar Chocolate Chip Pancake Eating Contest a shot on Main Street beginning at 1 p.m.

What began as a way to get shoppers to downtown Jonesborough during the winter is now shaping up to be an annual tradition, Gurley said, and one that businesses have fun providing for the weekend. Tickets for the event are available at www.jonesboroughtn.org or can be reserved by calling 753-1010. Ticketholders may pick up their tickets and a map of chocolate stops at the Storytelling Center the day of the event.

