2 charged with robbing acquaintance, police say

On Sunday, officers arrested Jacob Bradshaw, 21, 358 Set Point Private Drive, Piney Flats, and Matthew Norris, 22, 1003 Henry St., and charged them with robbery. According to the news release, officers responded to a robbery of a person on Washington Avenue on Saturday, where the reported victim told officers that several people he knew assaulted him and took his money.

Bradshaw and Norris were identified, arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. They are being held on $10,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.