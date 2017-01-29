14-year-old D-B student organizes protest at Founders Park

On Saturday, Phillips, a 14-year-old freshman at Dobyns-Bennett High School, was joined by a couple hundred people at Founders Park to promote a variety of political topics, including women’s rights, LGBTQ equality and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

“It was astonishing to see how many people lined up in the park and through the city. It just made me feel great,” Phillips said.

“I’ve always been involved with a lot of political people. Being around so many local activists at once has really inspired me to become my own person and help people out in my own unique way.”

Phillips wasn’t the only person drawing inspiration from the passionate crowd.

Emma Frye, member of the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition, said Phillips’ fervor to organize the event was uplifting in the midst of an anxiety-laden country

“It was a wonderful group of people (and) a very progressive group. It’s nice to see these people from Johnson City get together, and it’s exciting to see the future reflected in their ideas and desire,” Frye said.

Phillips’ event followed last week’s Tri-Cities Women’s March in Jonesborough on the stairs of the old courthouse, which drew approximately 1,000 people.

“It was great to have two events, the one in Jonesborough last weekend and the one this weekend, because they brought out completely different crowds. They reached that much of a greater number of people,” said Zoe Wells, member of the Northeast Tennessee People’s Movement.

“So it was really fantastic to have both. There is room for all sorts of people to get together and work in whatever ways they fit with.”

While she did admit that organizing a hundred-plus person protest was a big undertaking for a teenager, Phillips received assistance from Wells and other grassroots organizers.

“This was brand new to them. The Northeast Tennessee People’s Movement provided mostly moral support and answered questions, but we really wanted them to have their event,” Wells added.

Beth Sluder, spokesperson for LGBTQ support group PiFlag, was one of a handful of speakers invited to address the crowd via a megaphone before the march around Founders Park and downtown Johnson City.

“It’s fantastic to see the younger generation (out here). They’re our hope and who is going to be carrying the torch forward. I’m glad they’re here and picking up the mantle already,” Sluder said.

Although demonstrators and speakers advocated varying topics, the one constant was opposition to President Donald Trump’s newly minted administration.

Dozens of signs were directly responding to Trump and the controversy surrounding his first week in office.

Several directly opposed Trump’s recent executive order temporarily barring citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries so his administration could reform its vetting procedures.

Lauren Annarino held a sign stating “Enough is enough. Love trumps hate. #Resistance.”

“Now, we’re fighting for our brothers and sisters that have a darker skin color (and) different religions,” Annarino said. “We came to this country in the first place to have freedom of religion.”

Phillips said she received criticism from people at her school and around the community in response to her coordinating the rally.

“I got a lot of backlash online from a lot of people in the community, but I pushed through it and here I am,” Phillips said.

“I felt really empowered and it was really great to see all the people I got out here just from one event page on Facebook. I hope people continue making events like this, continue following what I’m doing and continue fighting for what they believe in.”

Sluder added, “This is not the last march you’ll see, not even close, and we’ll get louder and louder.”

