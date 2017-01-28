Senior Services Sweetheart Ball with Jerry Pierce set Contributed To The Press • Yesterday at 11:22 PM Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band will play Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., for the Senior Services Sweetheart Ball. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased by Tuesday. Tickets will not be for sale at the door. A Silver Sneakers discount will be available for eligible members. Refreshments and beverages will be served. For information, call 423-434-6237. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.