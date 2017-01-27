Johnson City's Tree Streets residents trying to add splash of color to roads

With more traffic expected in the neighborhood from efforts to revitalize nearby West Walnut Street, homeowner Amber Lee said a group formed to seek solutions to a persistent speeding problem and to bring a beautification project to the area.

“We looked at other cities that have some of the same traffic problems that we have in our neighborhood, and we found a neighborhood in Seattle that painted a traffic mitigation mural,” Lee said Thursday. “Through research, we found that they’ve been utilized all over the country and the world where there are problems of speeding in neighborhoods, and it’s mostly anecdotal evidence with a few traffic studies, but people believe they do slow traffic.”

Lee hopes a similar mural can be painted on the roadway at an intersection near West Walnut Street, from which residents are expecting more cars on the Tree Streets’ one-way grid.

Seattle’s municipal website boasts that the city’s street mural program “helps add color and prompt creativity on residential streets while promoting community building.” City leaders don’t designate the paintings as official traffic calming devices, but claim they may have indirect impact on traffic speeds by encouraging drivers to be more respectful.

Seattle offers funding for the projects through a matching fund program and an approval process by the city’s Traffic Operations Division.

Watch residents paint a street mural on a Seattle intersection:

Lee said the group enlisted the help of artist Alice Salyer, herself a resident in the Tree Streets, to design and estimate costs for the project.

That figure came to $800 for paints and supplies, but Lee said the group set a fundraising goal of $1,000 in a gofundme.com campaign — just to be safe. So far, a few weeks after its posting, the campaign has brought in more than $600 in pledges.

Lee said she doesn’t expect the city to pay for the project, but she does hope to receive city approval for it.

She said Public Works Director Phil Pindzola was receptive of the idea, but advised the group to run the designs past the Public Art Committee. Lee is also putting together a presentation for the City Commission’s review.

Other public art projects have been denied in the past by the Historic Zoning Commission in Johnson City’s Downtown Historic District. The Tree Streets Neighborhood is in a historic district under the zoning commission’s purview, but Lee said there are no existing restrictions on murals in the district’s guidelines.

“I don’t see any pushback on this,” she said. “Of course, I’ve been wrong on that before, but I don’t think many people will have problems with this project.”

One part of the project that will have to be discussed with the city is maintaining the mural. Lee said, depending on the paints used, the mural will need to be refreshed from time to time, either by changing the design or by repainting the artwork. Like the free libraries that dot the Tree Streets, Lee said residents would likely be willing to maintain the mural, if the city chooses not to do so.

Artwork designs have not yet been completed, but Lee said the work group envisioned a leaf or tree theme to pair well with the names of the streets in the neighborhood.

Lee hopes to have a design approved and funding in hand by the summer. Then, volunteer artists can lay down the mural in warm, dry weather, with permission from the city to shut the street down momentarily.

Shortly after announcing the project, Lee said she was contacted by residents of the Town Acres and West of Holston Street neighborhoods, who are interested in painting similar murals on their streets.

“It’s another wonderful way to promote the community,” Lee said. “We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback from people who’ve heard about what we’re doing.”

