The Tennessee Department of Environment Conservation approved the city’s recommendation for the property conversion “many, many months ago,” as City Manager Pete Peterson put it. However, final approval comes from the National Park Service.

“After multiple inquiries, the National Park Service informed us that we needed an updated appraisal,” Peterson said this week. “We ordered the new appraisal, and will have that to TDEC by the end of the month. They will review it and forward it on for final review and consideration of approval of the conversion.

“If approved by the National Park Service, the conversion will be complete. Keefauver would be recognized as dedicated park space as required per the terms and conditions of the grant we received in the ’80s for improvements to Optimist and other parks.”

About 30 years ago, Johnson City received $60,000 in federal grant money to use for ball fields at Optimist Park off Sells Avenue. But a caveat in that relatively low-dollar deal appears to have to have slowed the process by years.

The National Park Service requires that, since federal money was granted for a specific purpose, property of equal or greater value fill the void left when the roughly 15-acre Optimist Park became obsolete. Outdoor recreational uses also must replace that which was lost.

Washington County farmers have been allowed to graze cattle on the property at Shadden and Hales Chapel roads, and Boones Creek Historical Trust members are still waiting to hear whether Johnson City commissioners’ plans for Keefauver farm include its proposed historical museum and old-school Bluegrass venue.

“I’ve heard that there have been so many layers of bureaucracy added to this,” said Vicki Shell, a BCHT board member heading the push for an interactive museum and acoustic music offering on the property. “What should have taken three months has taken three years. That’s a crown jewel out there, and I’m sure developers have been eyeing it.”

Meanwhile, city officials, nonprofits, sports groups and developers have been keeping their collective ears to the ground regarding the 55-acre farm’s fate.

“There are a lot of prerequisites to consider,” Gwen Smith, NPS Recreation Programs branch chief, said this week from Atlanta. “We look at whether there needs to be a conversion. We also look at the values and what the city’s plans are for the new park. We also look at who will be using the space.

“We require environmental assessments of both sites, and we try to make sure the new property will serve the same general community. We’re not saying it has to be the same use, but it does have to be recreational use. We also are promoting outdoor recreation — open space. We definitely will be looking at that.”

Optimist became unusable about four to five years ago, and the city began looking for a replacement. Originally, property was identified off Browns Mill Road but later dropped. Keefauver was then identified as one, if not the most desirable exchanges.

The city bought Keefauver in 2009 for the appraised price of $1.37 million. That appraisal, and an accounting of Optimist Park’s value, were taken in 2008, with the latter coming in at about $803,000.

“It doesn’t have to be acre-per-acre,” Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said about a specific plot used for recreation. “Allegedly, this proposal will be approved or rejected, or they may make additional recommendations. The city started submitting documentation to TDEC regarding Keefauver (including required environmental studies) when discussion about it came up more than four years ago.”

Peterson said there has been and continues to be discussion about what the city should do with Keefauver farm. Suggested uses include a nature center park, athletic fields and use of part of the property by the Boones Creek Historical Trust. He also said developers of a new subdivision near the farm have expressed some interest in acquiring the property.

“Some original discussions when we were acquiring the property included a city and/or county school on the property,” Peterson said. “With the dramatic change in annexation laws, in conjunction with the recent economic recession and resulting downturn in homebuilding, the need for a new city school at that location no longer exists.”

The city’s planning staff completed a master plan on all city parks just before the land was purchased, but a master plan or programming plan has never been applied to the farm property.

There is about a half-mile gap between the city limits and the property. Still, the city could develop the land without annexing into the municipality. The question of whether that move is justified remains, but growth is expected there.

The family farm was built in 1840. Some old barns, sheds and open field are all that’s there today. City officials have said remaining viable tracts at the former Optimist Park will be subdivided as needed for development of commercial property.

