Prep work well underway for Indian Ridge/State of Franklin/Skyline Drive widening project

Motorists will soon encounter lane changes at State of Franklin Road at Indian Ridge Road and Skyline Drive as prep work for the project to widen the two-lane railroad bridge into five lanes progresses.

The five lanes will narrow to two lanes again at North Barton Street. Six houses between North Barton and the railroad bridge have been demolished and most of the debris hauled away to make room for the new lanes.

On the other side of State of Franklin Road, crews will widen Skyline from two to four lanes beginning at the traffic light and extending back to the 90-degree turn just past Foster Road.

New right-hand lanes will begin on State of Franklin about 600 feet from the intersection heading in both directions.

Funding for the projects will be paid at 80 percent from Federal Highway Administration funds, with the remaining 20 percent being paid from local funds.