Mentoring Month presents an opportunity to impact young lives; Lymphedema Treatment Act advocates walking for love

In Johnson City, the nonprofit Rise Up for Kids youth mentoring and after-school program, has been working to inspire, influence and impact kids’ futures since 1995.

With a focus on equipping and encouraging young people to pursue post high school training and education, Rise Up uses its resources to foster consistent, positive relationships between children and teens in need of positive role models and adults who are willing to walk alongside them as they grow.

With the understanding that, when it comes to role models, positive does not mean perfect; that often it is the simple things we enjoy as children that most influence the adults we become; and that what it really means to be a mentor is “to be a friend and share what you enjoy about life with a child,” Rise Up provides both training and a framework of programming to help the mentors and mentored succeed.

Helping a young person discover their gifts, talents and passions; developing an understanding of their cultural and family dynamics; planning and participating in activities together; setting goals and working to accomplish them; and encouraging positive life decisions are the things Rise Up mentors engage in and for which they may be remembered.

If being a mentor is too much of a commitment at this time in your life, there are many other ways to be involved in the Rise Up program and to positively impact the local children and youth it serves.

More information about those opportunities can be found online at www.riseupforkids.com or may be obtained by calling Rise Up at 423-610-1242.

The Tri-Cities Lymphedema Advocacy Group is joining in a national Valentine’s Day walk to raise awareness and support for what it hopes will be this year’s passage of the federal Lymphedema Treatment Act. And they are hoping to raise a crowd

Jennifer Hovatter, who founded the local group following her husband’s 2007 death from untreated lymphedema, said the legislation to provide Medicare coverage for a key but costly component of the treatment has received support from a growing percentage of federal lawmakers over the last four congressional sessions.

Now a member of the board of the national Lymphedema Advocacy Group, Hovatter said all hopes are this will be the year the bill becomes law and Medicare will at last cover a portion of $800 cost of compression garments that lymphedema patients must replace every six months.

But nothing is a given and about 100 advocates from across the country will once again converge on Washington to make their case during this year’s Lymphedema Lobby Days.

To support their efforts, a national Love the Lymphedema Treatment Act Valentine’s Walk is set for Feb. 14.

Anyone can help by joining a walk team online, spreading the word in their community and spending at least a small amount of Valentine’s Day walking where they are, be it 10 feet or 10 miles.

Even easier, a donation to the walk to help lymphedema advocates may be made at the walk’s online CrowdRise page or by mail to The Lymphedema Advocacy Group, P.O. Box 1682, Carrboro, NC, 27510.

To help raise awareness, Lymphedema Treatment Act T-shirts, bags and fliers to download, print and hand out can also be obtained at the website. For anyone walking for lymphedema on Valentine’s Day, photos of their walk may be submitted to post on the Love Lymphedema Treatment Act page on Facebook.

More information about the local Lymphedema Advocacy Group may be obtained by emailing Hovatter at hovatter@goldmail.etsu.edu.

