West Walnut task force schedules public hearing prior to rezoning

On Feb. 1, the task force will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in City Hall so residents living in the vicinity can ask questions regarding the rezone.

“(The West Walnut Street District) exists in the ordinance or in the code, but it doesn’t actually apply to any property, yet,” said Joe Wise, city commissioner and task force chairman.

“What we’re in the process now of doing is holding the required neighborhood meeting, which is for those people who own property there and own property within 200 feet of it. We’ll present that information and then we’ll begin that process starting with the Planning Commission and seeking to rezone the property in that district.”

After its creation in January, the task force spent all of 2016 meeting once a month and gathering community feedback before spawning a five-page zoning code based on the feedback from more than a thousand people.

That new code is specifically designed to promote economic growth through business, office and residential uses, as well as encourage bicycling and pedestrian movement, in the corridor that links East Tennessee State University and downtown Johnson City.

Four different zoning districts currently cover the area from University Parkway to Buffalo Street and Lynn Street to West State of Franklin Road.

The new code will promote correlated buildings, requiring between 50 percent and 70 percent of a building’s street-level facade be made of transparent glass. Buildings are limited to a height of two stories along the south side of Walnut Street, while outdoor dining, drinking, music, entertainment and general gathering areas are permitted along the north side.

Wise said residents in the area shouldn’t be too surprised with the rezone.

“Nothing in the document should come as a surprise to property owners, because we’ve been presenting it several times along the way. I imagine, for most people, it will just be a matter of getting last-minute questions resolved and seeing what is now the final draft,” Wise said.

Any current business or homeowners in the area would not be affected by the new rezoning, if approved, but all new businesses would have to conform to the new regulations.

The Planning Commission will review the rezoning request during its Feb. 14 meeting.

After a recommendation from the Planning Commission, the City Commission would then have three readings of the rezoning request.

In a separate matter, the task force discussed hiring a consultant for a broad redevelopment of the area, which would include storm water, parking, underground utilities and road improvements.

“I think the reason that the consultant has become a topic of conversation is because we recognize the complexity of what we’re trying to undertake, and we want to make sure we don’t make good decisions when we could have made great decisions,” Wise said.

