Northeast Tennessee lawmakers not warm on Haslam's gas tax

“I’m not inclined to be for a gas tax increase, but there are other things in the bill to be looked at,” Rep. Matthew Hill, R-7th, said.

At town hall events last week in his district, Hill said his constituents were overwhelmingly against raising the tax on gasoline by seven cents per gallon, a central part of the governor’s plan.

Other parts of Haslam’s proposal, like a 12-cent tax hike per gallon on diesel and an increase in vehicle registration fees by approximately $5 annually, might be worth consideration, Hill said.

The sticking point for the Jonesborough legislator is that the proposal is not revenue neutral, he said. Haslam included cuts to taxes on groceries, franchise and excise taxes and quickening the phaseout of the Hall Income Tax, but Hill said the net effect is an increase on everyday Tennesseans.

Sixth District House Republican Micah Van Huss put his views on the tax plan more succinctly.

“My thoughts are easy: I will not vote for anything that has a gas tax increase,” he said. “I’m definitely a no.”

Both Hill and Van Huss said bills with alternate funding proposals soon to be filed by House members, including designating a portion of sales tax collections to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s construction project funding or diverting money from the general fund, could have merit, but would need to undergo proper legislative scrutiny.

Hill’s brother, Rep. Timothy Hill, R-3rd, said he’ll hold a third town hall meeting with constituents Thursday and sent thousands of surveys to residents in his district asking about issues facing the legislature, including the gas tax increase.

“My biggest thing is I want to listen to my constituents and to vote for my district,” he said. “I’ve already gotten a few emails and quite a few phone calls from folks asking about the gas tax.”

Timothy Hill said the governor’s plan to tie the gas tax to the Consumer Price Index, meaning it will stay even with the rate of inflation, is troubling.

“When we have discussions about raising taxes, that should be a difficult conversation, and it should be something left to the legislature to decide,” he said.

Timothy Hill added he’s eager to consider the proposal and others from his seat on the House Transportation Committee.

State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-4th District, said the governor’s proposal seemed to try to play to both sides.

“It’s almost like it has something in there for everybody to make everybody both happy and sad,” he said, speaking of the increase on fuel taxes and the reduction on sales and other taxes.

If the legislature raises the tax on fuel, he wants to ensure the generated revenue will be used for road projects, not for hiking and walking trails, he said.

Lundberg said he’s not opposed to indexing the tax to the Consumer Price Index, but he would want to add an upper limit, so the tax doesn’t increase uncontrolled.

Elizabethton Republican John Holsclaw, said the seven-cent increase seems too high for constituents in his 4th District.

“Right now, I’m a polite no,” he said. “Some of the other details seem good, like reducing the food tax, which will help the citizens. One positive to the gas tax is it’s a way to get some of the people who are using the roads but are just passing through the state to pay.”

Holsclaw said he might consider a five-cent increase, but he wants opportunities to consider the bills filed by his fellow legislators.

All the area’s legislators said they recognized the need for additional transportation funding, but wanted to minimize the financial impact of funding them on state residents.

“We have bridges and roads in this county that desperately have to get fixed,” Matthew Hill said, listing the Interstate 26 interchange at Boones Creek Road and Boones Creek Road itself as areas of concern. “We have need there, but we have to figure out and get a consensus on how to go about paying for these things.”

If approved, a gas tax increase would be the state’s first since 1989. The governor projects his plan would generate $278 million annually in new transportation funding while cutting $270 million in taxes elsewhere.