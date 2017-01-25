'Gent' Pageant to be held Saturday in Kingsport

The event is open to male participants throughout the community, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

”It’s a fundraiser, but primarily, it is to promote the image of the black male and to show they can have fun doing it,” said Kenneth Calvert, chairperson of South Central Kingsport. “It’s basically just for self-expression, to show that they have personality and poise and to practice being a gentleman.”

Johnnie Mae Swagerty, executive director of South Central Kingsport, said this is the sixth year the pageant has been held and the fourth year it has taken place in the Civic Auditorium. So far, 17 participants are registered to participate in this year’s pageant, which she said is a little more than previous years.

Swagerty said proceeds from this event have benefited different organizations each year, including the Kitchen of Hope, Riverview Boys and Girls Club, Kingsport Senior Center, Kingsport Literacy Council, LampLight Theater, Kingsport Community Ministry Center and Kingsport Parks and Recreation.

This year, proceeds will benefit the Kingsport Special Olympics and programs of New Vision Youth and South Central Kingsport.

