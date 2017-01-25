Autism Society of East Tennessee wants to establish Tri-Cities chapter

“The city has been very generous,” said Melissa Keeler, the society’s secretary and parent of an autistic son. “This is like a pilot program. We serve from Chattanooga eastward, and new families seek us out each day. As far as we know, the nearest autism site is in Knoxville. We’re confident this will go well.”

Keeler, who also facilitates the Kingsport Autism Support Group, said the relatively small nonprofit group’s board of directors have made a financial investment in an effort to create a Tri-Cities chapter in Johnson City.

The next step is the group’s annual application for all Volunteer Committee members. The Tri-Cities chapter will host a volunteer interest meeting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Beeson Hall, 403 Harrison St.

Topics will include application, background checks, positions and job descriptions, programs and services calendar and standards and expectations.

The board reviews applications and votes on requested positions. Acceptance and rejection letters will be submitted through email from the executive director.

“We have proven the need, proven our commitment, and they believe in our potential,” she said. “We’re looking to help families by offering social programs, which may include just providing respite to those caring for those with autism. We will serve people affected by autism, but we also will make it accessible to anyone with disabilities.”

Keeler said no specific hours have been set and the group still is in schedule-making mode. Hours will not be on a steady schedule, rather the group will plan its events around time when families and volunteers can attend and then open for each event. A schedule will be drawn up depending on the number of volunteers.

“This group is renting space at the Beeson Hall building located near Kiwanis Park, to hold meetings and activities associated with their group,” City Manager Pete Peterson said. “We have a number of groups and individuals who rent space from us.”

Peterson said this is a routine staff approval of space rental that does not require City Commission approval.

When people refer to “autism” today, they are usually talking about Autism Spectrum Disorders, which is a brain-based disorder characterized by social-communication challenges and restricted repetitive behaviors, activities and interests.

The Centers for Disease Control describes the various disorders “a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.”

There is often nothing about how people with the disorders look that sets them apart from others, but people with autism may communicate, interact, behave and learn in ways that are different from most other people.

For information, visit www.asaetc.org. The group also will post an event schedule at www.meetup.com/East-TN-Autism-Social-Scene/events. The latter will be used for people to RSVP for events.