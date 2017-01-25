Annual homeless count underway

“Every homeless person counts. This count is their voice,” ARCH Director of Homeless Programs Tammy Kosa said from her Point in Time survey post at the Johnson City Public Library.

“It’s to help get money for more housing for this region, especially for moms and kids. We don’t have enough emergency shelter for families here. We need it. And with the numbers we get in this count, maybe one day we’ll have that family shelter here.”

ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper said the local count, mandated for HUD grant funding for housing and support services to end homelessness, is being conducted in a slightly different format this year.

Instead of beginning the 24-hour survey at the region’s emergency kitchens as has previously been done, Cooper said ARCH’s volunteer teams began Tuesday afternoon on the streets, in known homeless camps, at homeless service centers and at various public locations where homeless people find daytime shelter.

The count continued overnight at the region’s shelters and through noon on Wednesday at emergency kitchens where Cooper said lunch lines often open as early as 11 a.m. and could provide more accurate numbers at their Wednesday opening than they would have at noon on Tuesday.

As it does every year during the count, ARCH is asking anyone who is homeless who has not spoken with an ARCH survey team as well as members of the public who observe someone they believe is homeless who has not been surveyed to call the ARCH CARE hotline at 1-844-989-2273 before noon on Wednesday.

Veterans who are homeless should call VA Homeless Services at 423-979-2871 for immediate access to services as well as an opportunity to share their information in the Point in Time survey.

Cooper advised members of public not to approach any homeless camps or people who are homeless in attempt to help with the count, but to call the ARCH hotline to provide directions to their location.

Tommy, who has spent the past 15 years living on the streets, mostly in downtown Johnson City, was surveyed by ARCH volunteers Tuesday afternoon at Good Samaritan Ministries where he went for bus passes for a cross-town trip to the Social Security office. He ran into a second ARCH survey team later in the afternoon at the bus station, where he shared his story with the Johnson City Press.

In addition to Good Samaritan and the Social Security office, Tommy said he has recently received help from the Johnson City Community Health Center and the free pharmacy located near the health center. He is working to get his life back together and he is making progress, he said. But even in the coldest weather Tommy sleeps outdoors.

Because of a bad experience he once had at a shelter, he said he prefers his spot under a bridge, even though he never knows if his few possessions will still be there when he returns. “The police know me and they help me,” Tommy said. “God helps me too. I still believe in God and I am a happy man. This is the process of my life.

“These people helped me,” he said of the Point in Time survey volunteers. “And maybe by doing this I will help some people, too.”

