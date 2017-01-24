UPDATED with PHOTOS: Telford man found guilty of aggravated child abuse

Joe Whitaker, 44, was handcuffed after Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice remanded him to custody and denied defense attorney David Robbins’ request for his client to remain on bond to get his affairs in order before being sentenced next month. State prosecutors opposed Robbins’ request and Rice agreed that due to the seriousness of the crime and potential lengthy sentence, Whitaker should be in custody.

As officers handcuffed Whitaker, he asked them if he could hug his wife, but no contact was allowed. Charlotte Whitaker left the courtroom, visibly emotional and upset, with relatives. She had also been charged in the abuse case of the couple’s then-7-month-old son, Jaden, but her case was dismissed after prosecutors said they determined the boy’s injuries came from his father’s actions.

Whitaker was arrested in September 2013, accused of injuring his 7-month-old son so severely that the infant’s brain and retinas bled and his femur broke. Whitaker, throughout the four-day trial, insisted nothing out of the ordinary happened while he was home alone with his son and claimed the medical professionals who testified the injuries were indicative of abuse were wrong.

Assistant District Attorneys General Erin McArdle and Justin Irick, however, said the jury’s verdict spoke volumes in terms of what the panel believed happened.

“I think the verdict is exactly the way it should be,” McArdle said. “The medical evidence was there. there were four medical professionals that diagnosed this issue, and the only person who had the opportunity to do this was the father, Joe Whitaker.”

As for pushing for Whitaker to be in custody, Irick said “he’s going to have to serve the entirety of his sentence. We felt more comfortable being in custody pending his sentencing hearing.”

Whitaker was home alone with young Jaden on Aug. 15, 2013 because his wife worked and her older daughter was in school. She testified that when she was pregnant with Jaden, the couple decided Joe Whitaker would be a stay-at-home father. The family had just moved into their residence on Rauhoff Road and Whitaker spent time unpacking things as Jaden lay in his crib with a bottle.

Whitaker told an investigator that he changed Jaden’s diaper and gave him a bottle around 10:30 that morning. After that, Whitaker napped a few minutes and heard his son whimpering. When he went to check on Jaden, the baby was having trouble breathing and had his arm twisted around in a strange way, Whitaker later testified.

Frantic, he called his wife, who then called 911. A 911 operator called Whitaker to get a more direct understanding of what was happening. While Charlotte Whitaker was on the stand, Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick asked her pointed questions to find out if she did anything to her son.

Charlotte Whitaker denied doing anything to cause Jaden’s leg to break or his brain to bleed. She also testified adamantly that she never saw her husband act violently toward their son in any way, and she couldn’t believe the doctors who told her Jaden had been abused.

But that’s exactly what four doctors testified to last week in court. The panel heard from a Niswonger Children’s Hospital pediatric ICU physician, a Johnson City pediatric radiologist and two doctors from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville — including one who is a child abuse specialist.

All testified they believed Jaden’s near-death medical situation resulted from some type of abuse in a short period of time before he exhibited problems.

Whitaker faces 15 to 25 years in prison at his Feb. 21 sentencing hearing. The crime of aggravated child abuse is non-probatable and is a 100 percent service sentence. The only time Whitaker could carve off his sentence is around 15 percent awarded by the Tennessee Department of Corrections for good behavior.

Robbins declined to comment on the verdict as he left the courthouse with his client’s family.

