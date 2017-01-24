Johnson City Power Board initiates process to build new substation

Board members unanimously passed a resolution allocating a maximum set amount, $343,000, to buy land for construction of a new substation, which members have been referring to as the “Midway” substation.

“We’ve got money set aside that’s part of our capital budget already, but when our guys are out there looking for a piece of land to purchase to put the substation on, we wanted to have an approved amount from the board already,” said Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes. “So when they’re discussing that and they see a price, we know they can go ahead and negotiate and work it through our legal attorneys to make sure we make it happen without taking the time to come back and get approval.”

Dykes said this new substation is being designed to relieve “pressure” from three other existing substations and balance the loads out.

The Power Board is seeking a central location between East Tennessee State University, Jonesborough and Mountain Home to place the substation.

“Those are some growth areas we’ve seen, and now we’re trying to centralize a substation to balance those loads out,” Dykes said.

Construction on the substation will likely begin within the next three or four months and take nearly a year to complete.

The Johnson City Energy Authority meeting followed directly after the Power Board meeting, where members welcomed a new Johnson City representative to the board.

Bob Cantler, a native of Johnson City and a graduate of East Tennessee State University, was added to the Energy Authority board by the City Commission, which gained a seat on the board in the new authority’s incorporation documents.

While Tuesday was the first time the new board met, the new authority still needs to take additional steps before dissolving the Power Board.

Several board members estimated that by the March meeting, the Energy Authority would be “fully operational,” after it adopts bylaws and completes the transfer of debt from the city to the new entity.

The Power Board voted 4-2 in October to officially become the Johnson City Energy Authority and detach from the city.

The move from a municipality to an authority will allow private partnerships within the telecommunications industry that leaders stressed was essential to diversify and maintain rate stability for customers.

Dykes said attorneys and board members have been reviewing other energy authority bylaws, such as those from the Jackson Energy Authority in Jackson, Tennessee.

The Jackson Energy Authority was created through a similar process, and it now provides electricity, natural gas, propane, water, wastewater, cable television, Internet and telephone services to its customers.

