Police: Man found unconscious in car at Johnson City apartments had drugs, gun

Anthony S. Stout, 1746 Rocky Hollow Road, was reportedly found Tuesday morning by police slumped over in the seat of his vehicle at Tyler Apartments, 7 Trivette Concourse, Johnson City.

After identifying Stout, police said a check of his records showed an active arrest warrant for an unrelated incident, so he was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, officers reported finding drugs, paraphernalia and a .22-caliber handgun. Police said Stout was previously convicted of felony theft.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Stout was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $13,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.