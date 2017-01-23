Town authorizes financing for $2 million Erwin Utilties water project

Erwin Utilities General Manager Lee Brown told the board the project will involve replacing aging water lines at various locations inside and outside the town at no cost to the town.

Brown said financing for the project will be broken into two loans, including $1.5 million, for which the utility will receive state grant funding for all but $375,000, and a second $500,000 loan.

“The state is reworking the fund loan for a lot of our projects,” Brown said. “The loan committee meets in February and we hope to be ready to go in early spring.”

With interest rates at about 4 percent, Brown said the utility felt it was “time to seize the moment.” The board members authorized the utility to proceed with both loans with no discussion and none opposed.

The board also gave its unanimous approval to a $24,800 contract with S&ME engineering for geotechnical planning and specifications for the demolition and grading of the town-owned Morgan industrial site.

The demolition and shovel-ready site preparation of the 34-acre property, located just off Interstate 26 and adjacent to downtown Erwin, is also being paid for through grant funding awarded to the town through the Tennessee Valley Invest Prep program.

Contingent on environmental studies currently underway, work at the project is also expected to begin this spring.

And in a yet another grant-funded project, the board authorized the Erwin Police Department to proceed with the purchase of body armor for its officers through the National Association of State Procurement Officials’ Value Point Cooperative Purchasing Organization. Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said the purchase will be paid for in whole through through a $15,000 grant awarded to the department.

In a separate meeting of the Erwin Beverage Board on Monday, the board, made up of the mayor and aldermen, approved the town’s first application for the sale of wine in grocery stores.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff told the board in a workshop conducted prior to both meetings that with their approval, the wine sales application from Food Lion could begin generating the town’s first liquor taxes in February or March.

Rosenoff said during the workshop that the town has also received a license application for a liquor store proposed for a location inside the town limits.

