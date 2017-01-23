logo

Johnson City Public Works Department

Projects may impact travel in area this week

Johnson City Press • Jan 23, 2017 at 5:14 PM

Several projects are underway in the Johnson City area that may affects motorists’ travel this week. They include:

Public Works projects

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

Water/Sewer projects

• Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive — flood wall construction.
• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) — water line installation; lane closures.
• 103 Mohler — booster pump station installation.
• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) — water line replacement; lane closures.
• Bristol Highway at Taylor Road — water line installation.
• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) — water line replacement; lane closures.

All work is weather permitting.

